In recent months, Saudi Arabia has stepped up its investments supposedly in sport, but actually in its own image. The reader is probably familiar with the term sportswashing in English, something like “washing via sport”. In this case, to wash the reputation, the image, of one of the most authoritarian countries in the world. Making “Saudi Arabia” no longer mean repression in people’s minds, but meaning football, golf and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is not the first time that we talk about sportwashing here in our space. This was one of the points to understand Qatar’s policy in wanting to host the men’s soccer World Cup in 2022, for example. The Saudis, in the last decade, adopted a similar policy, with billionaire investments in sport, with two differences. First, while Qatar has bet most of its chips on one big event, the Saudis divide them into several sports and disciplines.

Second, the Saudis, in recent years, have also invested heavily in sports considered “elitist”, associated with the more affluent public and luxury brands. One of the most recent news on this subject is that earlier this month, professional golf’s three main organizations, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Liv Golf, announced a merger. Liv Golf was founded in 2022 precisely by the Saudis, attracting several athletes in the sport with its astronomical prizes.

golf and elites

The most famous and considered the greatest athlete in the history of the sport, Tiger Woods, turned down $800 million to join Liv Golf. This figure is equivalent to the combined annual salary of the 30 best-paid athletes in men’s professional basketball in the USA, the NBA, one of the richest sports leagues in the world. There is no reasonableness in the amount offered, not even the slightest plausibility that this amount would generate an equivalent return. It would just make Woods the poster child for the Saudi regime, a highly paid civil servant. So much so that he refused.

The aforementioned merger of the three golf organizations will be financed and conducted by whom? By the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. Months ago, in December, Riyadh, the Saudi capital, hosted a luxurious friendly tennis tournament, featuring some of the top athletes in the sport. Most of the stands were empty and the sponsors were almost all the names of Saudi state companies. Australian Nick Kyrgios was publicly honest: he was there for the non-standard fee.

Jeddah, a historic city on the Arabian peninsula, has hosted, since 2021, a beautiful and extravagant Formula 1 night Grand Prix. sports ethics, running events in apartheid South Africa even during the international sports boycott. It would also not be entirely fair to put the organization of equestrian and turf events in that account, since equestrian sports are typical of the culture of the Arabian peninsula, even with their political use.

On the other hand, sportswashing is evident in the growing Saudi participation in highly mediatic sports. In boxing, for example, the country organized, in 2019, the “Fight on the Dunes”, for the world heavyweight title, between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is also progressively becoming the owner of World Wrestling Entertainment, very popular entertainment in the US that unites wrestling and theatricality, the old “telecatch” in Brazil. The main event of the modality has been held in Saudi lands since 2018.

In eSports, digital sports, the scenario is not very different, with massive Saudi purchases. If we mention modalities associated with luxury brands and other media modalities, the time has come to look at the growing Saudi involvement with the most popular sport in the world, football. Saudi money is flowing into the sport, whether to acquire clubs abroad, bring games and stars to the country, or associate the Saudi State brand with championships and clubs around the world.

Soccer

The official Saudi justification is to popularize and spread the game in their country, serving as an example and inspiration for Saudi youth. The absolutist kingdom, by the way, is a country where the population is becoming younger, with the drop in the average age. The justification, however, is balela. The speech was already used in the 1980s, culminating in the Saudi participation in the 1994 World Cup. Football is already the most popular sport in the country.

Furthermore, the figures involved cannot be justified from a sporting or economic perspective. Cristiano Ronaldo, signed by Al Nassr, is the biggest salary in the history of football, with more than US$ 200 million per season. One of the greatest players in sports history, yes, but in the twilight of his career. Does the club, managed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, expect to sell enough shirts to pay for the signing? Conquer tournaments around the world?

No, it’s just marketing to say that one of the greatest athletes in history plays in Saudi Arabia. Now it’s the turn of Karim Benzema, who, in addition to being elected the best in the world, is a practicing Muslim, which was highlighted in his presentation in the country. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund also came to control the traditional English club Newcastle. Alvinegro, the club announced a new alternative shirt practically identical to the uniform of the Saudi national team.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Saud said in an interview that he wants sport to help people visit his country and see what “it really is like”. In other words, look at the marble facades, the choreographies and the seemingly endless luxury of the billions of dollars poured into the sportswashing project, which is clear in this statement. Lack of independent judiciary? Absolutism? Lack of freedom of the press and respect for human rights? Eighty-one people executed by beheading in just one day? Don’t think about any of that, focus on Cristiano Ronaldo and golf.