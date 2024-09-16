The network quoted a source it described as familiar with the matter as saying, “The golf course is often the largest outdoor area that the former president can visit. The design of these courses often borders public roads and contains elements such as trees and hills that can hide potential assassins, which makes it difficult for the Secret Service to secure them.”

The golf course is not usually closed to the public when Trump plays, and there are no traffic diversions on nearby roads.

A group of undercover agents dressed in golf gear often ride in carts in front of and behind Trump as he plays, and they secure areas of the course minutes before he arrives.

The Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where the shooting occurred, also borders three high-traffic roads.

According to CNN, Trump could often be seen from across Kirk Road, which is adjacent to the club, when he was playing golf and serving as president.

After he left office, the public was able to get a clear view of Trump playing golf from sidewalks on Summit Boulevard and Congress Street.

At a news conference on Sunday, the Palm Beach County mayor acknowledged that since Trump is no longer president, the Secret Service was “limited” in its ability to completely cordon off the golf course where the incident occurred.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Sunday that the shooting incident at Trump’s golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, “appears to be an assassination attempt” on the Republican candidate for the US presidency.

Trump reassured his supporters that he was fine, saying in an email to donors: “I am safe and well.”

Trump added: “There were shots fired in my vicinity, but before the rumors start getting out of hand, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and sound. Nothing will stop me. I will never surrender.”