One autumn afternoon at the Hong Kong Golf Club, hundreds of dogs walked the green grounds alongside their masters, enjoying exceptional access to the course, which charges new membership fees of up to $2 million. But these pristine greens, in the far north of Hong Kong, have become an unlikely battleground.

The Hong Kong Golf Club has been fighting a government proposal to take less than a fifth of its 70 hectares of land and develop it for public housing. The open house for dogs was an effort by the club to rally support for the cause of club members in a City known for its tremendous inequality and severe shortage of affordable housing.

The Hong Kong government has been under pressure from Beijing to narrow the wealth gap in line with Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s promises of “common prosperity.”

But the land dispute highlights tensions between Hong Kong’s attempts to redistribute wealth and the elite interests whose support the government has relied on. The City’s business leaders may be aligned with China’s Communist Party rulers, but many also protect Hong Kong’s capitalist wealth.

Hong Kong newspapers closely aligned with Beijing have criticized the Club, accusing it of ignoring the needs of workers. “If the golf course development plan is thwarted, the public impression of ‘businessmen in collusion with government officials’ will only worsen,” one of the newspapers, Ta Kung Pao, said in an editorial after an environmental review in August postponed the housing plan

It’s not just golfers who oppose land use change. Some members of Hong Kong’s business elite see the city government’s plans to reclaim 13 hectares of the club’s land as dangerous government meddling in the economy.

“A feature of capitalism is the gap between the rich and the poor,” said Shih Wing Ching, owner of Centaline, Hong Kong’s biggest real estate agency, who has embraced the golf club’s cause, even though he doesn’t play. “If you try to erase the feature, say by removing golf, then it’s not capitalism, it’s socialism.” And he says that’s not what Hong Kong needs.

Both parties recognize that the small part of the club that could be claimed would not make a dent in the real estate crisis. For more than 10 years, Hong Kong has been recognized by some metrics as having the most unaffordable property market in the world.

The dispute over the course began in 2018, when Hong Kong solicited public input on where to acquire land for public housing, and some pro-democracy lawmakers floated the idea of ​​reclaiming land from the golf club. The land is owned by the government, which has leased it to the club since 1911. Polls showed that 60 percent of the public supported the plan. But with the business sector strongly opposing the proposal, the government decided to develop only part of the land.

“A discussion about this reflects Hong Kong’s healthy society,” said Ronny Tong, a government adviser who is also a member of the golf club. “Ultimately, it’s a matter of two competing values.”

By: JOY DONG