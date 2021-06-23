With Playdemic, Ltd. Electronic Arts continues its expansion into smartphones while WB Games focuses its business on its IPs.

Electronics Arts Y WarnerMedia have reached an agreement today for the sale of Playdemic, Ltd. from Warner Bros. Games to the publishers of FIFA and Battlefield for $ 1.4 billion of cash. With this movement, the North American video game company reinforces its presence on mobiles with one of the biggest brands in the sector, Golf Clash, while those responsible for Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy reaffirm their commitment to license games.

“We’ve had fun working with the talented team at Playdamic who have grown Golf Clash beyond expectations, making it a mobile hit with tremendous longevity,” said David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Games. “Although we have great respect for them, our decision at this time passes through build games based on historical Warner Bros. licenses“, adds the executive, so it seems we can forget to see new IPs.

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, for his part has welcomed to a new member of a family that joined Codemasters a few months ago after buying the company for $ 1.2 billion, less than Playdamic. “This is the next step that builds on our strategy to expand our portfolio of sports and accelerate our growth in mobile devices to reach more players around the world with more games and quality content, “he says, a goal that Battlefield Mobile is also part of, confirmed long ago.

Golf Clash was launched in 2013 and is featured on Google Play as a multiplayer game in real time where we can compete against rivals from all over the world on beautiful fields putting our ball hitting skills to the test.

WB Games purchase rumors

A few weeks ago the spin-off of WarnerMedia from AT&T was announced to join Discovery Inc., an agreement where the video game division was questioned when it was said that not all WBIE studios would become part of the new company, a matter that came months after speculating on the sale of the division for about 4,000 million dollars. Now we know that Playdamic was the development team of the American firm that was not included in the purchase of the owners of Discovery Channel.

The rest of the Warner Bros. teams will go to Discovery after the agreement with AT&TThe remaining portfolio of Warner Bros. Games – which includes companies such as Rocksteady (Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League), NetherRealm Studios (Mortal Kombat 11) or Warner Bros. Montreal (Gotham Knights) is included in the aforementioned transaction and will become part of the combined media and entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery once the deal is approved.

