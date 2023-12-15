The climate summit is a traveling fair that visits a city on the planet every year. They set up their tents, lights, tables and chairs for two weeks and when they reach an agreement they pack up and, the following year, go somewhere else with the music. This year Dubai (United Arab Emirates) welcomed 100,000 accredited people, in 2024 Azerbaijan will host the climate festival and then hand it over to Brazil in 2025.

A real party, because in these almost 15 days of duration we have heard songs, dances, costumes, balloons and even a Santa Claus. Yes, Santa Claus also comes to the desert. Beyond the behind-the-scenes meetings to save the planet, day-to-day life at the climate summit takes place between protests, coffees and a language that is indecipherable to ordinary mortals.

At climate summits, English is used to converse between delegations, but an advanced level of 'UNO' – the United Nations' own terminology – and mastery of four acronyms are needed to survive: UNFCCC (the acronym for Convention United Nations Climate Change Framework), COP (Conference of the Parties), CMA (Conference of the Parties serving as a meeting of the countries that signed the Paris Agreement) and CMP (Conference of the Parties serving as a meeting of States acceding to the Kyoto Protocol). With them, the plenary sessions of the climate summits can be followed. Then perhaps the key is knowing where the plenary sessions are.

Varied 'fauna'



Expo2020 in Dubai is a city within the capital of the emirate of the same name: 4.38 square kilometers in area, double the size of the 1992 Seville Expo site and with countless pavilions. Some distances that for VIPs, although it is to fight against climate change there are also classes, are shorter because in the Dubai desert the golf carts move quickly and have a great ability to avoid journalists.

Reuters





The rest of the mortals move on foot. “Are there plans for the COP?” this journalist humbly asked. “This is a climate summit, scan the code to have it on your phone, but these spaces are in the northern area,” responded one of the organization's assistants crouched in an umbrella. And the shade has been one of the only free, but highly sought-after luxuries at the United Arab Emirates summit. We do not know if, as a result of the heat, the 'hallucinations' made an appearance on the streets of Expo2020. Manatees, Pikachus and even dinosaurs have been seen in Dubai these days.

Activists seek to go one step further to attract the attention of delegates and accredited media. The famous yellow pokemon called for the end of fossil fuels in a demonstration, while several polar bears danced to defend nuclear energy. The latter also handed out bananas to the public to remember that this fruit has “the same radiation as living for a year next to a nuclear plant.”

Many of them are old acquaintances who travel to summit after summit to draw attention to the environment. This is the case with the Santa Claus of sustainability (Sustaina Claus). A retired former university professor turned climate activist who tours each COP dressed as Santa Claus to “make life beautiful again” and fight global warming. Climate legend (and gossip) has it that when Sustaina Claus appears, negotiations run aground.

The lights are already off in Dubai, the suitcases are packed and the tents are folded. Baku awaits a new fair.