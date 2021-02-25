Golf | Can Tiger Woods make a comeback once again? “He’s Not a Superman”

Tiger Woods ’car accident on Tuesday was the latest setback in the star player’s career.

Golf legend Tiger Woodsin the car accident raises strong doubts about the continuation of the 45-year career, says the news agency AFP.

The accident occurred in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Woods’ car spun around several times until it stopped next to the road. Woods was alone in the car. There were no others involved in the exit.

Woods recovers from surgery that repaired serious injuries to his right leg.

According to police, Woods will not be charged with reckless driving. Investigators hope the car had a black box with data illuminating the cause of the accident. This is already the third car accident Woods has had in recent years.

The crash happened just two months after Woods was already in his fifth back surgery.

In addition, Woods ’knee has had surgery three times during his career.

Woods however, has always made a comeback. He also won the 2019 major tournament, the Masters, even though there were several back surgeries behind him. Now doubts about the possibility of return are strong.

“He’s Not a Superman,” a four-time major winner Rory McIllroy noted on Wednesday.

“However, he is just a human being. And he had already experienced a lot. I think everyone should be grateful that he is still here, alive, and that his children have a living father. ”

Sixfold major winner Nick Faldo stated that it would be quite exceptional if Woods made one more return. According to Faldo, age also affects the matter.

“It’s already hard enough to play at age 45 when you have to play against 25-year-old‘ kids ’,” Faldo told CBS.

Golf number one on the world list Dustin Johnson tweeted that he wishes Tiger a speedy recovery and Ben Hogan -style return. Hogan was a top surfer in the 1940s and 1950s and returned after a serious car accident.

“If anyone can do it, it’s TW,” Johnson wrote.