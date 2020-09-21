Golf | Bryson DeChambeau was superior in the U.S. Open, with nearly 300-meter opening strikes amazed

This is the first major tournament win of a 27-year-old DeChambeau’s career.

The United States Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open Golf Championship. DeChambeau’s overall score of 274 was six under a pair. He cleared the fourth or final round with 67 strokes. The result was three under a pair.

DeCambeau amazed with both his long opening strokes and his bold putting game.

“My putting was flawless. Beat power management, amazing, ”DeChambeau glowed after the tournament.

The lengths of the opening strokes were at a record level. No previous U.S. Open champion had hit a 325-yard (297-meter) opening stroke. DeChambeau plans to put even better in the Masters tournament in November.

“Next week I’m trying out a 48-inch driver. We’re going to do amazing stuff to make opening shots of 360 yards (329 meters), 370 meters (338 meters) or maybe even longer possible, ”DeChambeau said.

To another ranked US Open Matthew Wolff with a total score of 280. He was six strokes away from the winner. Third place in South Africa Louis Oosthuizenin the score of 282 was two over a pair.

Finland Sami Välimäki did not survive in his value tournament debut for the last two rounds.