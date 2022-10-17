Golf | At the age of 63, the major winner of previous years achieved a wild performance: he played below his age

Fred Couples played a score of 60 on the over 50 professional tour and took an overwhelming victory.

Hole-in-one that is, getting the ball into the hole on the opening shot is a memorable achievement, at least for the amateur golfer. It is usually based on one very successful shot, and of course luck must be involved as well.

A significant achievement in golf is also, so to speak, playing at or below one’s age. It means that a round played on a full course (par 70–72) accumulates as many or fewer strokes as the player has years of age.

Usually, this achievement is only possible when one is over 70 years old. And one successful punch is not enough.

Bridge in the field, the top American player of recent years Fred Couples reached a wild performance on Sunday.

Couples played in the United States on the over-50 professional tour, the Champions Tour, with a round of 60 strokes. He is 63 years old.

Hardly anyone has achieved something similar, at least in competition.

Couples won the tournament by a landslide by six strokes after playing the final round at 12 under par at Prestonwood Country Club (par 72) in North Carolina.

Couples’ scorecard was also exceptional. He made five consecutive birdies on the first holes 5–9 and then seven consecutive birdies on holes 12–18.

“This was the best round I’ve ever played,” Couples said Golf.com by.

On the veteran tour does not play on such long courses as, for example, on the world’s hardest professional tour, the PGA Tour.

Age does not show in Couples’ stroke length. With his flexible swing, he hit his opening shots an average of 275 meters in this competition.

Couples said that he had previously played with scores of 58 and 59 in the practice rounds and admitted that even then he was playing for money.

Couples has suffered from back problems for most of his career, and in recent years he has rarely competed as a result.

During his career, Couples has won more than 30 competitions on various professional tours. The most valuable of the victories came in 1992 in the major competition at the Masters. He has also reached the top three in three other major competitions.