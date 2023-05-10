Golf | At just 9 years old, he was the youngest golfer ever to qualify for the US Open

Bella Simões, 9, took part in the qualifiers for the US Open golf tournament on Tuesday.

When A 19-year-old South Korean Inbee Park won the US Open in 2008, becoming the youngest champion of the tournament.

Brazilian Bella Simões is not yet close to the championship, but on Tuesday she became the youngest player to ever participate in the women’s US Open qualifiers, reports CNN, among others. Simões is 9 years old. The US Open will be played for the 78th time in July at the Pebble Beach course in California.

The United States Golf Association posted a video on Twitter of Simões’ first shot in the qualifiers.

Simões has played strongly in junior tournaments. In 2020 and 2021, he won the under-7 world championship and in 2022 the corresponding under-8 tournament.

However, Simões did not make it to the US Open, as he finished 59th among 67 players in the qualifiers. His score was 23 over par. They got a place at the US Open Lindy Duncan (–10) and Brooke Matthews (–8).

Already reaching the qualifiers was proof of Simõesim’s skills: to participate, a handicap of less than 2.4 or professional golf skills are required.

The youngest player to play in the women’s US Open is from the United States Lexi Thompson. He was 12 at the 2007 tournament. Thompson is currently ranked seventh in the world.