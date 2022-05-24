The Women’s Amateur Latin America (WALA) will have an additional prize in its second edition, which will be added to the invitation to the AIG Women’s Open and The Amundi Evian Championship, two of the five Majors in women’s golf.

In addition to those quotas, the winner of the tournament will have a place in another of the grand slam tournaments: the Chevron Championship. The second edition of the WALA will be played from November 16 to 19.

“For us it is tremendous news to know that three Majors are going to give an exemption to the winner of the WALA. Really, whoever wins the next edition leaves with a very full basket”, said Mark Lawrie, director of The R&A for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The WALA made a very good impression in its first edition. Our first lady, Annika (Sorenstam) was very pleased. Incorporating a new exemption will fill her with pride because she has a lot to do with the growth and development of this movement that we are starting with women’s golf in the region”, she added.

The prizes that Valery Plata won in the first edition

It should be remembered that the first edition of the WALA, which was played in November last year at the Pilar Golf Club, in Buenos Aires (Argentina) was won by the Colombian Valery Plata, who will be at The Amundi Evian Championship, from July 21 to 24, at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, and at the AIG Women’s Open, in Muirfield, from August 4 to 7.

As a WALA winner, Plata previously participated in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where she failed to make the cut.

