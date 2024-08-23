Golf | An incredible incident was seen on a Finnish golf course – Judge: “It hasn’t happened”

Golf|Something happened at Alastaro Golf.

In Finnish an incredibly rare event was experienced on the golf course on Friday, says Golf course.

It was the second competition day of the Nordic League’s Timberwise Finnish Open. A group that started its tour from the tenth Tyko Tuohimaa hit a dream shot on the 15th hole of the course. The ball came down on the front green and rolled until it disappeared. Hole-in-one.

“The teammates immediately said that it went into the hole. I didn’t quite believe it, and I went to look behind the green before I went to take a look at the cup,” Tuohimaa told Golfpiste.

Half an hour after Tuohimaa on the same route Jesse Saareks hit the ball just right, and the ball was back in the hole after just one stroke. Playing in the next group after Saaris by Joachim Altonen completed the triple miracle trick by also hitting the flag from a one-time shot.

The strikes of Saareks, who batted last in his group, and Altosen, who batted first in his group, were consecutive.

For the same three hole-in-ones were made on the hole in just 45 minutes. Competition judge JP Salakari had never seen anything like it.

“Well, it hasn’t happened yet. Not quite this come to mama ticket place, but I can take responsibility for this place”, Salakari blurted out.

Undress The 15th hole of the golf course is 175 meters long, and there are two bunkers in front of the green. Before the round, the hole was placed to the front right of the green.

On the closing day of the competition, the ticket booth will be at the back of the green.

The Nordic League is a so-called satellite tour in professional golf, through which you have the opportunity to rise to higher levels. Through the Nordic League, it is possible to get to the challenger tour, from which you advance to the European tour.