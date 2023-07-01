Golf | Amateur golfer Elina Saksa hit a hole in One’s European tour home race – a rowing boat as a prize

Pickala saw two hole-in-ones on Friday. On Saturday, Linda Osala will fight for the victory in the home competition of the European tour.

Top notch amateur golfer Elina Germany achieved every golfer’s dream on Friday and hit a hole in One in the women’s European tour competition in Siuntion Pickala.

The 23-year-old player of Pickala Golf and the Finnish national team, playing in the wild card competition, sunk the ball in the hole with one stroke on the three fairways of the Park course.

“I was a little frustrated with the course of my round and decided to hit the flag straight with an iron weave”, Germany summed up the home match of the European tour on the website.

“The ball launched nicely and the caddy was hoping for a good bounce to the right. That’s how it happened, that the bounce was exactly as it should have been and the ball went into the hole.”

Germany was the first player to make a hole in one, so he received a rowing boat and oars as a prize. The boat can be used in the domestic landscapes of Germany in Töölönlahti.

An Indian was also seen hole in one on the same fairway Tvesa Malik’s beaten.

The competition Finnish colors are also seen in the battle for victory, when Linda Osala enters Saturday’s final round in fourth place.

Osala opened the competition with a top round of 66 strokes and used 69 strokes in his Friday round. His score of 135 is nine strokes short of ideal.

The race is led by Sweden Johanna Gustavsson (–12) before Spain Carmen Alonso (–11) and Austria Christine Wolf (–10), meaning Osala has four strokes to go to the top.

“For some reason, all that hard charging started to slow down a bit at the end. Osku asked at 16 what’s wrong with you. I said that I must be bothered by the fact that nothing is bothering me”, Osala said in the Golfliito’s press release to his spouse, who works as a caddy Oskar Osalaan referring to.

There are two Finns in the top ten of the race after two rounds. Noora Komulainen played the best round of the day (66) on Friday and tied for ninth place. His score is six strokes below the ideal score.