Golf | Alison Lee broke a confusing record on the European tour

Alison Lee birdied her buckle to set a two-day record.

Golf an American on the women’s European tour Alison Lee scored wildly on two consecutive days. Lee shot -11 (61) on both Friday and Saturday in the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The two-day score of -22 is a new women’s European tour record. The result is clearly better than the previous record, 16 shots under par (the ideal score for the course), which was held by four players.

“If you had told me at the beginning of this week that I would make -22 in two days, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Lee stated European tour on the website.

“I am really satisfied. I made several really good putts.”

In addition Lee, 28, eclipsed the European Tour record for birdies on the opening day. He birdied, or one under par, on eight consecutive holes.

Lee leads the tournament by six strokes heading into Sunday’s final round. It’s second Carlota Ciganda.