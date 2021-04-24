Golf | A top Danish player awaiting a harassment trial is now a new father and after a corona infection he found a great moment in his opening competition of the year

Danish top golf player Thorbjørn Olesen took the lead on Saturday in the weekend rounds of the European Tour (ET) competition in Gran Canaria.

Olesen, 31, is aiming for the sixth ET victory of his career in a situation where success expectations have been exceptionally low.

Olesen’s game went well in the first two rounds considering this is his first race this year due to a wrist injury and corona infection.

Field outside, Olesen has had enough family happiness and trouble. He became a father a few weeks ago.

Olesen, who was part of the 2018 Ryder Cup team, is playing on tour with a temporary license. He is charged with sexual harassment, among other things, and the case is pending.

In the summer of 2019, Olesen, according to the prosecutor, harassed the sleeping woman on a flight from the United States to London, urinated the plane in the hallway, and roared at the cabin crew.

The European tour imposed a temporary non-compete ban on Olesen pending trial. When the trial shifted due to the pandemic to December this year, Olesen was allowed to compete pending it.

Olesen played Meloneras’ fairly short field on Thursday with 65 beats and accelerated his pace on Friday. He took a one-stroke lead with a field record of 61 strokes after making one Eagle and seven birdies.

“It feels great. By no means did I expect such a thing. Since the boy was born, I haven’t had time to train in recent weeks, so expectations were pretty low, ”Olesen said in an interview with ET.

Four Finns took part in the competition, all of whom were eliminated from the weekend rounds.

Gran Canaria: Men’s European Tour Competition:

Situation after hole 36/72:

126 strokes (14 under a pair): Thorbjörn Olesen Denmark 65 + 61,

127 (–13): Wil Besseling Netherlands 64 + 63, Rhys Enoch Wales 65 + 62,

… 136 (-4) mm. Janne Kaske Finland 69 + 67 and Kalle Samooja Finland 68 + 68 (Kaske and Samooja shared 75th place),

… 138 (–2) mm. Tapio Pulkkanen Finland 67 + 71 and Mikko Korhonen Finland 68 + 70 (Pulkkanen and Korhonen shared 110th place).

The Finns were eliminated from further rounds.