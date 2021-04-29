Golf | A stunning golf shot broke the Guinness World Record: a nearly 300-meter hit on a strong car

Marcus Armitage broke the old record by nearly 30 meters.

English golf professional Marcus Armitage has set a new Guinness World Record for special golf. Armitage hit a golf ball at Elvington Airport in Britain from a golf ball 303 yards away, about 277 meters away.

The record hit was made by a racing motorist Paul O’Neill took the lead from the same place as Armitage was hitting the ball. O’Neill’s speed was almost enough to give Armitage a goal after 70 minutes, but his nice pass to Armitage was not taken care of properly.

After several attempts, the thing seemed to succeed.

“I looked at the monitor and thought it was a meter too short,” Armitage said and aired without a shirt in a video posted on Youtube.

And the shot was a few yards too short.

More attempts and eventually Armitage managed to break the old 273-yard (250-meter) record set by Jake Shepherd in 2012. At that time, the driver was a former F1 driver David Coulthard.

A video of the record test has been published on Youtube. A successful beat starts with a video at about six minutes.