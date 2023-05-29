Golf | A spectator got hit in the head with a golf ball – the player joked and opened his wallet

Pádraig Harrington’s tee shot hit a male spectator squarely in the head in a Champions PGA Tour event.

of Ireland golf star Pádraig Harrington benefited from a spectator’s head at the senior Champions PGA tour competition in Frisco, and the man acknowledged the lucky bounce quite generously.

Harrington, 51, fought to win the race by Steve Stricker with, and on the closing day of the tournament on the 16th hole, Harrington’s opening shot flew wide.

The ball hit the spectator directly on the head and bounced right to the edge of the fairway. Harrington went to see the man who was hit by the ball and apologized for the situation.

“You got it going in the right direction,” Harrington joked.

“I was trying to get you closer to the fairway,” the male spectator replied.

The golf star gave the man a glove with his autograph and then dug out his wallet.

“It doesn’t really feel like it’s enough to just give a glove. He’s a grown man, what’s he doing with my autographed glove?” Harrington pondered ESPN by.

“So I thought he can take his wife out to eat at my expense. I gave 300 [dollaria]shouldn’t that be enough?”

Harrington eventually lost the battle for the tournament win to Stricker on the first replay hole.

In his career, Harrington has won the British Open in 2007 and 2008 and the PGA Championship in 2008.