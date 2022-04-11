Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Golf | A rare case in individual sports: two superstars air each other’s successes

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in World Europe
Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa turned a sand barrier into a crowd in the last hole of the Masters.

Will there be easy to remember the case that two superstars of the species fully air each other’s successes in one of the most significant competitions of the season?

Such an episode was seen early on Monday on the 18th green of the Masters, a major golf competition that ended in Finnish time.

The future winner Scottie at Scheffler elsewhere there was still work left when he rose to second place in the race Rory McIlroy hit his ball in the hole from the sand barrier. For that birdie, he finished with a round of 64, which bypasses the Masters ’all-time final-day result.

McIlroy of Northern Ireland aired his performance more brilliantly than any of his four major victories. McIlroy’s playmate also reached the vents Collin Morikawa.

For a moment to get to Morikawa hit his own ball from the same sand barrier into the hole, and the American fans joined McIlroy. Morikawa also made a birdie and climbed fifth on the leaderboard.

And then the duo congratulated each other with more hugs.

“I’ve never been happier on the golf course. And I’ve never heard such an audience scream around the 18th green. It was just awesome, ”McIlroy said in a TV interview.

To the public it must have been manna that it was this duo who organized such a show, which became one of the most shocking events of this year’s Masters, as McIlroy and Morikawa are among the most popular and sympathetic players in top golf.

Morikawa rose to second place on the world list on Monday and McIlroy to seventh.

Morikawa has two major victories. In July, he will defend the title in the European major competition The Open Championship, which McIlroy won in 2014.

Read more: Masters winner Scottie Scheffler admits to crying “like a little kid” the morning before the final round

