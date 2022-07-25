Golf | A passer-by made a mistake at a golf tournament: he picked up the ball hit by Nelly Korda in his hand – “It’s not a souvenir!”

A spectator standing on the edge of the field picked up Nelly Korda’s opening kick from the ground and eagerly showed the ball to the others. Only then did he realize that he had made a bad mistake.

in France something happened on Sunday in the Evian championship golf tournament.

Star player Nelly Korda hit the ball well off the fairway in the final round of the tournament, and after that a special episode was recorded on TV cameras.

A woman walking on the side of the field spotted the ball and eagerly picked it up in her hand, before an enraged usher told her to quickly return it to its place.

“No! It’s not a souvenir! He’s in big trouble now,” the narrator horrified on NBC.

Viewer placed the ball back on the ground near its original landing spot, but also placed it in a small hole.

When Korda arrived, he was told what had happened. He didn’t have to hit the ball from that hole, but he still unfortunately double bogeyed the fairway.

Korda finished in the final shared eighth place in the tournament with a result of -13.