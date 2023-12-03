Golf | A multiple tax increase affects the operation of golf courses in the capital region: “The madness must stop”

“Crazy must end. This makes no sense,” Executive Director of the Golfliitto Juha Korhonen says when asked about the changed property tax on golf courses.

The issue heats up golf courses, especially in the capital region. For example, at the Keimola golf course in Vantaa, the property tax rose from 83,000 euros to almost 200,000 euros in a year. The increase was 114,000 euros.

In some fields, the real estate tax may have more than quadrupled and even more.

“The impact is big and affects the business. It increases costs for the golf course’s shareholders, who pay for everything anyway”, CEO of Keimola Golf Pekka Palmunen says.

For the next season, Keimola’s Hoitovastike has been calculated according to the 2022 taxation. According to Palmusen, the additional payment per game right would be 82 euros per year if it is needed.

Like many other courses, Keimola Golf has filed a rectification claim with the Tax Administration. Therefore, Keimola has not yet paid this year’s real estate tax.

The changed practice is due to the fact that the discount formula for sparsely populated areas has no longer been applied to golf courses, ski slopes or motor tracks.

“The changes are very significant and heavy cost burdens in an already difficult economic environment, where operating costs have exploded due to galloping inflation,” says Korhonen.

In Siunti operating Pickala Golf has paid this year’s real estate tax, which was 227,000 euros, i.e. 193,000 euros more than before. The increase was 6.7 times.

Like Keimola, Pickala has filed a rectification claim. If the adjustment claim is not approved, seven percent interest must be paid on the entire amount.

“We decided to pay the tax because it would be difficult to find a million euros for it five years from now, if the adjustment claim process took the estimated maximum time. Let’s see how the adjustment claim progresses. The tax increase does not seem fair”, CEO of Pickala Golf Janne Pelkonen says.

Because of the tax, Pickala’s general meeting decided to raise the price of the consideration for the next season by 110 euros.

“People understand the situation, but the money is gone from the shareholders,” says Pelkonen.

In Golf Talma, on the border of Kerava and Sipoo, the same procedure has been followed as in Pickala: the real estate tax has been paid and a claim for correction has been made. Talma is one of the fields where property tax more than quadrupled.

“The tax used to be 18,000 euros, now it is 80,000 euros. You have to pay quite a lot of money. We have to present an increase in consideration, when costs are rising due to inflation anyway”, CEO and Executive Director of Talma Ismo Haaponiemi says.

Talma received tax refunds retroactively for five years, when it paid too much tax and the discount formula that was in effect at the time was not taken into account.

“The taxman did not appeal to the administrative court but paid the refund with interest. After that, the taxman changed his instructions. I wonder how the legally binding decision we received earlier can be ignored, and the tax can be increased this much without new legislation”, says Haaponiemi.

Golf Association appeals through the Finnish Olympic Committee to the political decision-makers that property tax increases should be tempered.

“Golf communities, i.e. courses, have to fight their own battles with the taxman. The union cannot intervene. Golf built the courses itself, and golfers pay for everything, not society. In many places, golf clubs are the biggest sports clubs in the region, which move a lot of people,” says Korhonen.

For example, there are 2,500 members in Keimola and 2,400 in Talma. The number of members is different from the number of golf partners, which is significantly smaller.

This year, 3.5 million rounds of golf were played in Finland. On the way, it covers about 35 million kilometers. Most players play a round by walking.

The situation is unfair among golf courses. Property tax does not apply to golf courses on leased land.

“For smaller golf communities, an increase in property taxes can be crippling. A smaller golf community in the capital region has announced that it will cease operations if the changed interpretation of the property tax remains in effect,” says Korhonen.

Golf was also played during the corona pandemic. Matti and Asta Vitikainen at the Nevas golf course in Sipoo in corona spring 2020.

Finland On behalf of the Golfliitto, the sports science society found out the social effects, value and benefits of golf in relation to their costs.

According to the report – surveys, statistical data, research literature and expert interviews – the health effects of golf were 81 million euros per year and the direct economic effects were 523 million euros.

The health benefits include the costs of healthcare at the level of the individual and society.

“A large part of Finns’ movement may decrease if the price of the hobby increases to dimensions that are no longer reasonable from the hobbyist’s economic point of view,” says Korhonen.

Olympic Committee head responsible for social relations Toni Ahva considers the taxman’s decision contradictory.

“The government program states that increasing physical activity is to be supported through fiscal means. The taxman’s decision has come completely out of the blue. Golf is an important sport that moves many Finns. The exercise effect of the sport is significant,” says Ahva.

The Olympic Committee has been in contact with the Ministry of Finance, from whom it expects a quick answer on how to proceed with the tax.

“Golf courses are in a hurry about it. The Olympic Committee hopes that the matter would be re-examined. The situation is really worrying”, says Ahva.

Inspector general Kari Pilhjerta The Tax Administration emphasizes that the revision of the property tax guidelines for sparsely populated areas changed already in 2021.

“It is possible that taxation has tightened. It is affected by the surface area, price and location of the area. This is a decision under the Tax Administration and intended for large areas in a sparsely populated area. I don’t think that the real estate tax is decisive in terms of operations,” says Pilhjerta.

Doesn’t the Tax Administration want to support Finns’ physical activity?

“We have looked at the matter from the point of view of real estate taxation. We have no position on golf’s sports health issues. The revision of the property tax was already during the previous government term, so it is not connected to the government program.”

Read more: The company’s bankruptcy affects up to ten thousand golf enthusiasts in the capital region: “It’s a big shame”