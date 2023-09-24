Sunday, September 24, 2023
Golf | A historic victory for Europe in golf’s Solheim Cup

September 24, 2023
The competition ended in a tie for the first time.

Spanish golfer Carlota Ciganda played a decisive role in her home country of Casares by securing Europe’s third consecutive victory in the Solheim Cup women’s hole-in-one competition.

In this year’s competition, history was also made in another way, as the competition ended in a 14–14 tie for the first time. The victory went to Europe as it was the dominant winner of the race.

Ciganda secured the 14th point that secured victory for Europe by defeating the United States in their own singles match Nelly Kordan.

The competition was extremely even after Saturday at 8–8, and Sunday’s singles also ended in a 6–6 score.

“I am so happy. I love Suzanne [Pettersen, Euroopan kapteeni]of Spain and this contest,” King of Spain From Felipe Ciganda, who received the congratulations, rejoiced.

There were no Finns in the tournament. Matilda Castren was deciding Europe’s victory in the previous Solheim Cup organized two years ago in Toledo, USA.

