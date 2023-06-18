Golf | A golfer made an incredible shot by accident: “You can’t invent something like this”

Cameron Young hit the ball directly into the golf cart’s ball holder at the US Open.

18.6. 17:45 | Updated 18.6. 18:17

Golf The US Open championship saw an incredible shot on Saturday, where Cameron Young succeeded by accident.

In the third round of the tournament, Young hit the ball directly into the ball holder of the golf cart, where it just fit. US media According to CNN the golf cart was more than 270 meters away.

The Sportbible website has shared a video of the incredible performance on Twitter.

The situation was briefly discussed with the officials and pictures were taken of the ball, after which Young was allowed to continue and managed to complete the hole with a par score.

Swedish newspaper According to Aftonbladet it was the golf cart of a reporter for the American television company NBC.

“Do you know whose car that is? It’s mine. I’m not even kidding. You can’t invent something like this,” he commented on the situation according to Aftonbladet.

of the United States the open championship tournament culminates in the final round on the night between Sunday and Monday Finnish time. Before the last lap, they are in the lead Rickie Flowler and Wyndham Clark.