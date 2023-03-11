Golf | A girlfriend claims that Tiger Woods coldly tricked her out of his house after the breakup

Erica Herman is seeking $30 million in damages and voiding the non-disclosure agreement she signed with Tiger Woods.

Golf star Tiger Woods has competed only sporadically in recent years, limited by physical problems stemming from a fatal car accident.

In addition, he has been seen in public, among other things as a proud and relaxed father his son in the pair competition Charlie’s with.

In these contexts and sometimes elsewhere, Woods has been accompanied by his girlfriend Erica Herman. But not for about half a year.

Woods and Herman have not officially announced the end of their relationship, which reportedly started in 2017, but now the divorce is being resolved through the courts with the help of lawyers.

The matter is reported by several media, among others The Guardian and BBC.

Herman seeks, among other things, the annulment of the non-disclosure agreement he signed with Woods.

Herman’s lawyers refer to the legal section, according to which a non-disclosure agreement cannot be confirmed if the matter involves coercion into a sexual act or sexual harassment.

Herman has not said in more detail what things he would like to reveal or what accusations he makes against Woods.

Already in October Herman filed a lawsuit alleging that Woods had breached an oral agreement between them. It’s about Herman living in Woods’ house in Florida.

According to Herman, according to the contract, he had the right to live in the house for another five years.

Herman is demanding $30 million in damages for this alleged breach of contract.

According to Herman, he was the target of a plot organized by Woods’ aides.

According to Herman, he was lured into going on a short vacation, and at the airport Woods’ aides informed him that he had no way back to the Woods house.

According to the suit, Woods’ assistants removed Herman’s belongings from the house and took $40,000 in cash that belonged to Herman.

Herman claims the aides made “baseless and disparaging accusations” about how Herman had gotten the money.

Woods has not commented on the incident to the media.

This is not the first time that Woods’ relationship issues have been discussed in public. In late 2009, it was revealed that Woods had had extramarital affairs with several women.

The incident caused a massive uproar and led to a divorce.