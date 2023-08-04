Golf | A Finnish player was caught cheating at the European Championships – he changed the ball in the middle of the race

The Finnish golfer was banned from competition for six months.

Golf a disciplinary decision has been published regarding the case of a Finnish player who was sent home from the boys’ EC team championships in Switzerland due to a serious rule violation.

In the decision of the disciplinary committee of the Finnish Golf Association published on July 18, the case is described in terms serious misconduct and dishonesty.

You can read the disciplinary decision in its entirety from here.

“After the opening shot, the accused player was looking for his ball in the rough until a player playing in the same group had seen him put a new ball in play, pretending that it was the original ball he played from the tee,” the decision describes.

There were no markings on the new ball. The original ball had, among other things, the logo of the Finnish Golf Association.

At the hearing held by the judges, the player had denied that he had put a new ball in play, but admitted a moment later that he could not recognize the ball as his original ball.

In the meeting of players and team captains organized after the game, the Finnish player had admitted that he had dropped a new ball from his pocket into the game.

Disciplinary Committee heard the player at the venue. The player confirmed the events and relied on the publicity the matter received and the pressure caused on him when measuring the possible punishment.

The disciplinary committee concluded that the player, as a member of the Finnish national team, had committed a serious violation of the rules.

The disciplinary committee imposed a six-month ban on the player. It expires on January 10, 2024.

The decision can be appealed to the Sports Legal Protection Board.