Golf | A competitive player swam across a dangerous water barrier on a golf course and emerged from the water with no bottoms

The player went to find his ball and swam in a channel where alligators might be lurking.

19.12. 20:08

Golfers at all levels know that special things can happen in the sport.

One extremely special event was experienced recently at a lower level professional competition in Florida.

Even on top tours, there have been situations where the player has at least taken off his shoes and socks, if the ball has ended up, for example, on the edge of a water barrier or in another place where the equipment would get wet when taking the hitting position or during the hitting itself.

American Mason Carmel even resorted to dangerous means after hitting his ball on the fourth hole of the tournament into a tricky spot in Lake Worth, Florida.

Will report about it The Fire Pit Collective -site and it is referenced by a respected Golf.com-media.

Carmel could see that his ball ended up close to the outer boundary of the court in a place where it could be hit.

The slow-down was the fact that there was a channel between the supposed spot of the ball and the fairway along the length of the fairway, where, according to the warning signs, alligators could be swimming.

However, Carmel decided to swim across the channel. If the ball was found, he could continue the game without a penalty kick. The idea was that his playing partner would throw the bat across the channel after him.

Adolescence Carmel, who has been a competitive swimmer since 2011, lightened her clothes and jumped into the muddy water wearing only a jersey and shorts. He managed to swim quickly, but a nasty surprise awaited him on the opposite bank: the kalsars had fallen off the boat and sunk into the depths of the channel.

There is a video of this swim From Youtube.

So Carmel looked for her balls in her underwear and tried to cover her intimate area with the hem of her shirt. The ball was not found.

On the return swim, Carmel felt something on her leg that reminded her of a scratch or a bite. When he climbed out of the water, blood gushed from his leg.

It remained a mystery whether Carmelia would be bitten by an alligator.

Many others might have stopped the competition in that situation, but Carmel got dressed and continued playing as a commando, so to speak – and with a bloody foot.

He bogeyed that hole and the remaining 14 holes didn’t go well enough. A round score of 79 was not enough for cash prizes.

Carmel works as a golf instructor and had received a last-minute cancellation of a place in the competition. He hadn’t had time to play a full round himself for a few months, but the urge to compete was strong. He was also encouraged to play by the fact that there were several of his students as competitors.