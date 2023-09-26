Golf | A comparative question about Abba and Zlatan made the Swedish golf sensation confused

Ludvig Åberg was asked during the Ryder Cup how it feels to rise quickly among Swedish celebrities.

Interest the Swedish sensation of golf by Ludvig Åberg has been huge around him since he was selected for the traditional Ryder Cup.

Åberg, playing his first season as a professional, returned the Swedish colors to the competition after a five-year hiatus and immediately got to answer a question about famous Swedes.

The 23-year-old golfer was asked what it feels like to climb Abban at a fast pace, by Henrik Stenson, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Björn Borg among celebrities like

“I wouldn’t put myself in the same sentence as Abba,” Åberg laughed Sky Sports by posting a video while answering the question.

“I just try to play golf with as few strokes as possible in every tournament I play,” he continued.

His country Åberg did not say anything about other sports stars, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet and a British magazine The Guardian told.

“It’s flattering to hear all the praise, but I try to focus on what I can influence and that’s playing golf,” he said.

The Ryder Cup, which starts on Friday and ends on Sunday, will be played in Guidonia Montecelio, part of the metropolitan area of ​​Rome.

The best golf professionals in Europe and the United States play against each other in teams of 12.