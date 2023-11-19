Golf | A comical sequence of events: the golf star threw his club into a tree – and then two more

Dutchman Joost Luiten didn’t have his best day in the final round of Dubai.

Dutch Joost Luiten has won six events on the European golf tour, but the tour’s final tournament in Dubai did not go well. The frustration erupted in a comical series of events on the closing day, Sunday.

Luiten played the closing day to a score of 73, or three over par. He ended up in 48th place and lost Sami to Välimäki ten places.

The most special moment of Luiten’s final round was seen on the ninth hole. He had made a bogey on the previous hole, and the emotions were on the surface.

The opening shot of the ninth hole failed, and Luiten vented his frustration by throwing his driver into the tree. Unfortunately, however, the bat got caught in the branches.

At this point, Luiten did, as most of those who threw a game tool into a tree would do: he would throw another game tool at the first one that hit the tree. Another racket in hand.

The result of Luiten’s company was the same as countless others before him. The second club also fell into the tree.

What next? Well, the third racket of course. And the result? Same as the other club.

“I was frustrated. This was one of those weeks when nothing goes right. This pulled the week together well,” Luiten commented on the European tour on the website.

“I tried to get the driver down by throwing two other clubs, and they also hit the tree.”

The video shared by the European tour shows how Luiten loses his nerve in the situation, and he kicks his racket bag cursing.

Luiten played to the end of the ninth hole without three of his clubs, and the result was a bogey again. On the tenth hole, he was able to use the clubs again.

“One volunteer got them down, otherwise it would have been an amusing final round with 11 clubs,” commented Luiten.

Välimäki The 38th place guaranteed him, as the first Finn in history, a place on the men’s PGA professional tour next season.

Välimäki played +2 in the final round in Dubai. This was enough for PGA playing eligibility. Denmark won Nicolai Højgaard with a score of –21.