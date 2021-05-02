Golf | 89-year-old Leevi K. Laitinen hit a hole-in-one in Alastaro

Laitinen’s “holari” was the first of the season at Alastaro Field.

Old the saying “age is just a number” received more impetus on Sunday when the 89-year-old commercial counselor Leevi K. Laitinen hit hole-in-one at Alastaro Golf Course, Alastaro Golf says on its Facebook page.

Laitinen struck the ball with one stroke into the hole on fairway number 2. He used an iron 5 racket in his stroke. This was the first hole-in-one of the season at Alastaro Field, of which Laitinen is one of the founding members.

Ilta-Sanomat editor in chief Ulla Appelsin wrote a book in 2010 Childhood as a prisoner of the sect – the story of Leevi K. Laitinen, which tells of Laitinen having to grow up in 1935 at the age of four with the help of his parents.

Laitinen escaped the sect at the age of 18 and took control of his life with determination. He received the title of Commercial Counselor in 2005.