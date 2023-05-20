Golf | 46-year-old golf pro lives his dream at the PGA Championship – “I’m going to compete”

The 46-year-old golf pro is near the top of the PGA Championship after two rounds.

Michael Block is the golf club’s pro instructor, who is currently living the fairy tale of his own life.

The 46-year-old golf instructor is one of twenty pro instructors participating in the PGA Championship. Then again, since 2005, no player of that caliber has managed to play himself into the top forty at the PGA Championship. Block can pull off a rare trick.

Block has started the tournament with two par rounds of 70 strokes and was tied for 12th place after them.

“As strange as it sounds, I’m going to compete. I can promise that,” Block said on Friday, according to the Reuters news agency.

“I’m going to do my best, focus and play as well as I can for the next two days.”

Block is the golf club pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California. He gives golf lessons and takes care of club duties, but he has also made a course record of 59 strokes.

For Block, the PGA Championship is his seventh major tournament.

“I feel like my game is fine. I made it to the next round, which was a big goal.”

“I feel like I can make par here every day. After four days, that would be a really good result.”

Block made three birdies on the first five holes Friday and was a stroke off the lead before a bogey on the par-5 hole and a double-bogey on the par-3 hole dropped his score.

“I had a great start and then some crucial mistakes. Otherwise, I played incredibly well.”

After his good start, Block did not look for his name on the scoreboard.

“I knew if I looked there it would mess with my thoughts, and I didn’t want that to happen.”

He has been able to test himself against the top of the sport, when he has played rounds of world number four by Patrick Cantlay and of the 131st ranked By Beau Hossler with.

“I understand how my game is not at their level. But I’m pretty close and I can compete against them.”

Block wants recreational players and enthusiasts like the players he teaches to support his dizzying attempt to challenge the world’s best as an underdog, a checkmate.

“I’m one of the regulars. I’m just a local club pro. That’s what I do. People think I have the best job in the world. It’s a great job. My club supports me and lets me go to the games, but I hit bucketfuls of balls less than once a week.”

To motivate himself, Block had imprinted the question “Why not?” on his balls.

What is this week’s why not question?

“Win.”