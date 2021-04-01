Golf | 19-year-old pro fined $ 10,000 for slow play: “It’s hard to get over this”

According to the Finnish referee, giving a penalty in punches is a more effective way than a fine to get a player to speed up on the field.

American golf professional Yealimi Well was financially well lost in last week’s LPGA tour.

Well, 19, shared 61st place in the Kia Classic in California and earned more than $ 4,000 in prize money.

However, his competitive balance weighed heavily on the minus, as he was fined $ 10,000 for slow play.

Noh said the referee showed up to watch the progress of his game team after a few holes played and the observation lasted a total of nine holes.

“I can’t complain about it because this was undoubtedly my own fault,” Noh told Golfweek in the context of this year’s first women’s major competition, ANA Inspiration.

Well, he was fined for playing slowly in the first LPGA race of his career last season.

Noh, ranked 47th on the world list, said he spent extra time on his approach punches and forgot the judge’s presence.

“I learned a good lesson from this, and hopefully I won’t do the same thing again. It’s hard to get over this, it’s a lot of money, ”Noh told Golfweek.

Too Slow play is a global problem for golfers at all levels, from professionals to enthusiasts.

At the top level, the game is slowed down mainly by the fact that it takes too long to prepare for a hit.

For example, in 2019 there was slow gaming hot topic in top golf.

At that time, among others, the American was upset Bryson DeChambeaun for slow play, even though he was not penalized for it.

Instead, many fellow players expressed more and less disgust and even anger at DeChambeau’s hustle and bustle.

The extreme case was when DeChambeau spent more than two minutes playing the three-meter Putin and even more time for the 60-meter approach shot in the U.S. PGA Tour competition.

Last week, the winner of the prestigious hole game competition on the PGA Tour Billy Horschelin preparation for the strokes was considered by many to be unreasonably slow.

“Horschel just spent a minute and 34 seconds on his third stroke in the 16th hole,” a well-known golf statistician Lou Stagner wrote in the middle of the race on Twitter.

There has been little publicity about the penalties for slow play.

In The 2019 European tour said it will take tougher action to eradicate slow play.

The most significant reform was that a player will receive a one-hit penalty if he is found guilty of playing slowly twice.

In this context, slow play means that once a player has taken a turn, he or she will spend more than 50 or more than 40 seconds, depending on the batting turn, before the ball moves.

Finland’s leading golf referee Arto Teittinen said at the time that he thought slow play should be penalized as punches as it would be a much more effective way to get a player to speed up on the field.

“If a player plays for a win and gets a one-stroke penalty for being slow, then it will definitely go to the back of the head, that the penalty will make it harder to succeed in the competition, and it won’t make it with money,” Teittinen said.

Teittinen recalled that most of the players on the main tours are millionaires who don’t feel the fine of a few thousand euros anywhere.

“After all, you can write a check for 40,000 euros and say that when you run out of this, I’ll give you more,” Teittinen ironically.