J-POP Manga announces the arrival in Italy of GOLDRAKEofficial sequel made by French authors with the blessing of Go Nagai. Written by Xavier Dorison And Denis Bairamwith the drawings of Brice Cossu And Alexis Sentenac and the colors of Yoann Guillothe single volume will be available for purchase in all comic book shops, bookstores and online stores starting from autumn. At the moment, however, the publishing house has not revealed a specific date or a price.

J-POP Manga & BD Editions Announce Goldrake by Denis Bajram, Xavier Dorison, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac and Yoann Guillo

A new story of the iconic Japanese robot approved by Go Nagai himself is coming to Italy this fall

From the 70s to today the legend lives on! After the huge success in France, BD & J-POP Manga Editions is excited to announce arrival on the shelves in fall of the Italian edition of Goldrake Of Xavier Dorison And Denis Bairam with the drawings of Brice Cossu And Alexis Sentenac and the colors of Yoann Guillo.

Goldrake, the legendary robot that made generations of children dream and introduced the Italian public to the world of Japanese cartoons, is the protagonist of a official sequel realized by French authors with the exceptional blessing of the creator of the original series Go Nagai.

The team of artists who worked on the work is an unprecedented team composed of long-time scriptwriters Denis Bairam (Universal War One) And Xavier Dorison (The Sentinels 1914 with Enrique Breccia), the illustrators Brice Cossu And Alexis Sentenac and the colorist Yoann Guillo.

Set ten years after the end of the Japanese series, this original work picks up where Go Nagai left off and, with the Sensei’s approval, will allow readers to discover the continuation of the story and what happens to Actarus after leaving Earth.

The book was a huge success in France, bringing back into fashion the legendary robot that made the history of the mecha genre.

The immortal fame of Sensei Nagai’s creation has recently returned to the spotlight with the arrival on screens of the new season of the anime, Grendizer Ujust today, July 5th.

Goldrake

by Denis Bajram, Xavier Dorison, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac, Yoann Guillo

Single volume

The war between the forces of Vega and Grendizer is a distant memory. Actarus and his sister have returned to Fleed, while their old friends try to lead a normal life on Earth. But, from the depths of space, the most powerful of the Monsters of Vega emerges: the Hydragon. While the new creature of the alien forces crushes the armies of Earth, the demands of the representatives of Vega upset the planet: under penalty of total annihilation, all the inhabitants of Japan have seven days to leave the archipelago and allow the invaders to colonize it. Faced with this cruel ultimatum, humanity has only one hope… Grendizer.