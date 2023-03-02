Although not the primary possibility, the Wall Street-listed bank said problems could flare if savers and companies become concerned that a shift to more orthodox economic policies under a new government could fuel turmoil in the foreign exchange market in the short term.

“The current market uncertainty poses significant risks, in our view,” Goldman Sachs added in a research note published on Wednesday.

The authorities can offer local banks foreign currency swaps and try to reassure those who have money deposited in bank accounts protected from exchange rate fluctuations, which were introduced in 2021 to stop the lira’s slide that year, but these measures may not work.

“Given the short-term nature of the instruments, time is unlikely to be on the authorities’ side,” Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Hence, we believe that temporary solutions will be needed.

If the problems continue, the lira will decline, especially in light of the sharp depletion of the Turkish currency reserves in the past few years.

Goldman Sachs estimates that once illiquid assets such as gold, swap lines and the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights are taken out of the equation, Turkey’s reserves will reach just $42 billion after last month’s devastating earthquake.

That compares to a combined short-term foreign exchange position, or exposure, for the central bank and treasury of $260 billion. This has grown by $206 billion since mid-2018 mainly due to protected deposits and swaps made with local banks.

“It would be a significant liquidity risk if these two markets were disrupted,” Goldman Sachs said, adding that a return to more orthodox economic policies would likely be beneficial for Turkey in the long run.