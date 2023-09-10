Finance goes beyond any security problem: the exemplary case of Chinese funds

British newspaper bomb Financial Times about Chinese money being used to buy a number of US and UK companies considered strategic. The special of the UK economic newspaper talks about 7 operations of the Goldman Sachs bank in which 2.5 billion dollars were used from a private equity fund, a “partnership fund” established in 2017 with the sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation (CIC). The revelation came to the newspaper directly from people who had dealings with the fund.

President Biden earlier this month issued an executive order restricting US investment in Chinese ventures involving issues such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductors, for obvious reasons: national security.

