07/19/2023

Goldman Sachs chairman David Solomon said the macroeconomic environment in the United States is challenging and generates “significant” headwinds for the bank and its activities. In the second quarter, the results of the Wall Street giant were also affected by a transition in the bank, towards a business model with less intensive use of capital, according to the banker.

“This moment in the economic cycle creates significant headwinds for Goldman Sachs and our business. At the same time, we are making difficult decisions that are influencing the business, which is no surprise that we are going through a period of low results”, said Solomon, in a conference call with analysts and investors, on the morning of this Wednesday, 19.

The bank wrote off assets of almost US$ 1 billion in the second quarter – which impacted the numbers for the period. Of this amount, US$504 million was linked to the consumer platform and US$485 million to real estate investments.

Solomon said the global environment still calls for caution regarding inflation, lower economic growth, geopolitical tensions and corporate activity. In the US, he mentioned the Federal Reserve’s focus on combating inflation. “There is no doubt”, he reinforced, referring to the Fed’s commitment to price stability.

Goldman Sachs ended this Wednesday’s earnings season for major American banks by announcing that it had net income of US$ 1.22 billion in the second quarter of 2023, a drop of 58% compared to a year and that was beyond market projections.

Despite this, Solomon said he is pleased that the bank’s strategy of reducing the capital intensity is progressing. “I remain fully confident that we will meet our targets and return to deliver a significant return for shareholders”, concluded the banker.























