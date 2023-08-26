admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/26/2023 – 7:40 am

The dynamics of net current transactions in Brazil remain benign in the short term, given the prospect of moderation in domestic demand, a competitive exchange rate and still firm terms of trade, assesses Goldman Sachs in a report.

In July, as disclosed by the Central Bank on Friday, the 25th, the deficit in net current transactions was US$ 3.605 billion, while Direct Investment in the Country (IDP) totaled US$ 4.244 billion in the period.

“In addition to the favorable cyclical dynamics, a profound fiscal adjustment, to reduce the highly negative savings of the public sector, continues to be fundamental to allow a permanent structural adjustment of the current account”, emphasizes the bank in a note signed by the director of macroeconomic research for Latin America, Alberto Ramos.

Regarding the IDP of the month, Goldman classified the result as “weak”. “Revisions in the series of recent months reduced IDP inflows by three tenths, to 4.5% of GDP (US$ 87.2 million)”, they evaluated.