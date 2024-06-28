Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/28/2024 – 20:44

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it has been notified by the Federal Reserve to impose a 6.4% stress capital buffer, resulting in a standardized common equity tier 1 capital ratio requirement of 13.9%, which will take effect Oct. 1.

“This increase does not appear to reflect the strategic evolution of our business and the continued progress we have made in reducing the intensity of our stress loss, which the Federal Reserve has recognized in the last three tests,” said President and CEO David Solomon. in a statement. “We will contact our regulator to better understand their determinations.”

Goldman’s capital plan includes increasing the dividend to $3 from $2.75 starting July 1.