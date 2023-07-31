Goldman Sachs analysts estimated a jump in global oil demand to an all-time high of 102.8 million barrels per day in July, and they expect strong demand to lead to a larger-than-expected deficit of 1.8 million barrels per day in the second half of this year and 0.6 million barrels per day in 2024.

Analysts wrote in a note that declining recession risks and a strong effort by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase price support support Goldman’s expectations of higher oil prices and lower volatility.

Oil prices approached today, Monday, the highest level in three months, and are heading for the largest monthly gain in more than a year, amid expectations that Saudi Arabia will extend a voluntary cut in production in September and the scarcity of global supplies.

Goldman analysts said that the Saudi supply cuts have restored the deficit, adding that they expect the continuation of additional Saudi cuts of one million barrels per day during September and halving them from October.