Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/16/2024 – 10:17

Goldman Sachs had a net profit of US$2.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, 51% higher than the gain recorded in the same period of the previous year, according to a balance sheet released this Tuesday, 16. Between October and December, the North American bank reported earnings per share of US$5.48, far exceeding FactSet's forecast of US$3.62.

Goldman's net revenue expanded 7% annually in the quarter, to US$11.32 billion, also above the FactSet consensus of US$10.8 billion.

Goldman also reported that it repurchased 3.3 million shares in the fourth quarter, for US$1 billion, and that its provisions for possible loan losses totaled US$577 million in the period, falling from US$972 million in the last quarter of 2022. .