the american bank Goldman Sachs plans to lay off thousands of employees in 2023. The measure is a response to the drop in revenue in 2022 due to the reduction of mergers and share offerings. The institution had about 49,000 workers in September.

The finance group is also expected to cut or even eliminate annual bonuses for underperforming employees. The information is from the American newspaper Wall Street Journal🇧🇷

From 2020 to 2021, Goldman Sachs has hired over 10,000 employees. The hires were carried out because of the increase in mergers and acquisitions.

With the economic slowdown, the war in Ukraine and the rise in interest rates, the stock market recorded a drop in trading that impacted the bank’s revenue.

In October, Goldman Sachs announced a reorganization of its businesses. According to Wall Street Journalthe move was part of an effort to draw attention to its asset and wealth management work.

The group morgan stanley it also laid off employees in December due to the sector’s contraction. Around 1,600 workers were laid off at its offices around the world.