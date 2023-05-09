Goldman Sachs bank has reached an out-of-court agreement to resolve a class action lawsuit that accused it of systematically discriminating against women, as announced by the entity and the plaintiffs in a statement. Goldman will pay $215 million (about 200 million euros at current exchange rates) in an agreement that affects approximately 2,800 women associates and vice presidents employed in the investment banking, investment management or securities divisions, as described below. continuation.

With the out-of-court agreement, Goldman Sachs avoids a trial that was scheduled to begin next month and that would have publicly exposed its discriminatory labor practices towards women in a sector with a clear male preponderance in positions of responsibility.

The lawsuit was filed on September 10, 2010 by Cristina Chen-Oster, Shanna Orlich, Allison Gamba and Mary De Luis, women who worked at Goldman Sachs as associates or vice presidents in the United States in the divisions of investment banking, investment management or values. They alleged systematic discrimination in terms of salary, performance evaluation and promotions.

“As one of the original plaintiffs, I have been proud to support this case without question for the past almost 13 years and I believe this settlement will help the women I had in mind when I filed the case,” Shanna Orlich said through the release. “My goal in this case has always been to support the strong women on Wall Street,” said plaintiff Allison Gamba. “I am proud that the result we have achieved here advances gender equality”, she added.

The agreement is greater than the approx. $150 million paid by Smith Barney in 1997 to end what became known as the Boom-Boom Room lawsuit, which had accused the company of harassment and discrimination. Morgan Stanley reached a settlement in 2004 for which it paid $54 million to avoid a trial in which more than 300 female employees accused the bank of having received discriminatory treatment in salary and promotions compared to their male colleagues. Merrill Lynch reached another agreement that Stowell & Friedman lawyers put it at $250 million. Other banks have similar lawsuits pending in court or out of court settlements.

In addition to compensation, the agreement establishes that, for three years, an independent expert analyzes the performance evaluation and promotion processes “to ensure that they generate accurate, reliable and unbiased results”, according to the statement. In addition, additional equal pay studies will need to be conducted by an independent expert and Goldman Sachs will need to investigate and address any gender pay gaps. The bank also commits for those three years to improve certain communications to vice presidents regarding career development and promotion criteria.

Class action settlement benefits are available to all women who served in New York as an associate or vice president from July 7, 2002 to March 28, 2023 or from September 10, 2004 to March 28, 2023 elsewhere in the United States and were subject to certain performance review processes. About a third of the compensation, however, will go to the lawyers, according to Bloomberg.

The court will set a hearing date for preliminary approval of the settlement, which if approved will result in an administrator sending notice to class members. If the court later grants final approval of the settlement, the administrator will allocate the settlement amounts to each eligible class member based on an objective formula.

Jacqueline Arthur, Global Director of Human Capital Management at Goldman Sachs, for her part, said in the statement: “Goldman Sachs is proud of its long history of promoting and advancing women and remains committed to ensuring a workplace diverse and inclusive for all our people. After more than a decade of vigorous litigation, both parties have agreed to resolve this matter. We will continue to focus on our people, our customers and our business.”

