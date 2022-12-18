The ax of mass layoffs of Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is preparing to cut thousands of employees to cope with a difficult economic environment. Repubblica writes today, after the news platform Semafor reported that the multinational investment bank plans to lay off up to 4,000 people as it struggles to meet profitability goals, despite three billion in profits.

The Wall Street bank had 49,100 employees at the end of the third quarter of this year, after adding a significant number of staff during the pandemic. The company’s headcount will remain above pre-pandemic levels of 38,300 at the end of 2019, the source said.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The bank signaled in October that it was scaling back its ambitions for loss-making consumer unit Marcus. Earlier this week, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters that Goldman Sachs it also intends to stop creating unsecured consumer loans, another sign that it is taking a step back in this area.

Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, who took the helm in 2018, has been looking to diversify the company’s operations with Marcus. In October, he was brought into wealth as part of a management reshuffle that also merged the trading and investment banking units.

The layoffs are the latest sign of accelerating cuts across Wall Street, due to declining transactions. Investment banking revenues have plummeted this year as mergers and stock offerings slow down, marking a sharp reversal from 2021, when bankers received steep pay hikes.

