Forecasts about the impact that artificial intelligence (AI) will have on the economy and, in particular, on the labour market, agree in predicting a total and, to a certain extent, risky transformation for workers. Different studies emphasize that the automation of a large part of tasks will bring with it the destruction of multiple jobs – some estimates speak of up to two million – and those that do not disappear will be irremediably conditioned by its existence. Therefore, that an article published by Goldman Sachs questions the true impact of this new technology, considering that its implementation may be excessively expensive, and projects a decade until its most immediate expansion, has contravened the traditional narrative that had been projected until now.

“Given the focus and architecture of current generative AI technology, truly transformative changes will not happen quickly, and few, if any, are likely to occur within the next 10 years,” says Daron Acemoglu, a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and one of the people who has done the most research on the impact of technological advances on the labor ecosystem and who has been the most skeptical about them.

The Turkish economist also argues that only a quarter of tasks exposed to artificial intelligence will be profitable to automate in the next ten years. This, in his opinion, would impact less than 5% of all tasks. Joseph Briggs, from Goldman Sachs, is somewhat more optimistic, suggesting that AI could automate up to 25% of all tasks, which would lead to a 9% increase in labour productivity and a 6.1% growth in GDP.

“Spending is certainly high today in absolute dollar terms. But this capex cycle looks more promising than even previous capex cycles,” says Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan. According to the article, technology spending has increased dramatically in recent years, with companies and governments estimated to invest roughly $1 trillion in AI infrastructure, including data centers, chips, and power grids.

Despite this limited deployment, Briggs also highlights that artificial intelligence has significant potential to generate long-term savings. For him, the realization of this depends on “how the transition is managed,” which he believes requires re-education and relocation of the displaced workforce and “the creation of policies that encourage innovation and technological adoption.”

Low return

However, and this is another of the positions that contradict the most widespread projections, the article warns that investments in the most advanced technology have not produced significant visible returns, except in the case of the software company Nvidia, which has considerably increased its revenues due to the demand for specific hardware for AI. “The money spent on AI compared to the companies’ revenues is not materially different from previous investment cycles,” however, counters Eric Sheridan, US Internet equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs.

The key to making these large initial investments profitable, according to Jim Covello, head of global equity research at the investment bank, is that AI proves capable of solving complex problems, something that, in his opinion, it has not yet proven to be able to do effectively. Continuing with this idea of ​​profitability, Covello is skeptical about the ability of AI to reduce costs enough to make the automation of a large part of the tasks affordable, emphasizing in particular the high cost of some essential components for its deployment such as GPU chips.

Despite the misgivings, the sources consulted in the article acknowledge that the long-term outlook for AI remains positive. They agree that as costs come down, more industries are likely to adopt these technologies, which “could unleash a new wave of economic growth and productivity.”

