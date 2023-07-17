Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/17/2023 – 3:15 pm

Share



In the assessment of Goldman Sachs, financial market inflation expectations for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026 collected in the latest Focus bulletin, from the Central Bank, point to a “conservative cut” of 0.25 percentage points in the Selic rate in August , and not 0.50 pp

“In our assessment, starting the easing cycle with a 0.50 pp cut would likely require a combination of further improvement in inflation expectations, favorable inflation surprises and a dollar/real exchange rate equal to or lower than R$4.80” , wrote the director of macroeconomic research for Latin America at the bank, Alberto Ramos, in a report.

In this week’s Focus bulletin, the median projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) remained stable at 4.95% for 2023 and 3.92% for 2024. For 2025, the IPCA projection fell by 3 .60% to 3.55%, and was stable at 3.50% for 2026.

“Expectations seem to have stabilized after the visible drop immediately following the decision by the National Monetary Council (CMN) to maintain the inflation target at 3.0%,” wrote Ramos.

The median of market expectations for the Selic at the end of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 remained stable at 12.0%, 9.50%, 9.0% and 8.75%, respectively, according to Focus.























