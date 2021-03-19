Image of the Goldman Sachs office in London.

An 11-page presentation by Goldman Sachs employees and released this week on Twitter has exposed the shamefulness of the work model of the US investment bank, one of the titans of the finance industry. The slides collect a survey of 13 first-year analysts – the ranks of those who begin their careers with a contract at the firm. And the results expose a corporate culture based on squeezing its staff to the limit: they work an average of 95 hours a week, sleep an average of five hours a day, and usually go to bed around three in the morning.

Despite the youth of the staff who made the complaint, the physical and psychological consequences of this unbridled pace are obvious. The figures are accompanied by various testimonies, all anonymous, from the victims of this labor frenzy. “I can’t sleep, I have anxiety about the clouds,” says one of them. “There were times when I didn’t eat, shower, or do anything other than work from morning until after midnight,” says another. “This goes beyond the concept of hard work. It is inhuman, an abuse ”, complains a third party.

Candidates for Wall Street investment banks arrive warned that their job has nothing to do with a placid day from nine in the morning to five in the afternoon. The requirement is maximum. And the promise of a future dizzying salary as stages burn, the fuel that moves the gear. Resist now to reap the rewards later. The reality, however, has exceeded the worst expectations of some of them, who have decided to raise their voices, although without revealing their identity, a necessary step to protect themselves from reprisals in the traditionally opaque universe of the large firms of investment, where discretion and confidentiality are qualities not only highly valued, but essential to be part of the business. Only those who no longer have anything to lose, like former executive Greg Smith, author of the book Why I left Goldman Sachs, they have dared to give details without hiding from what happens between their walls with a critical varnish.

The employees’ complaint is accompanied by several requests, among them, that first-year analysts do not exceed the barrier of 80 hours of work per week, that their rest be respected from 9 p.m. on Friday to Sunday night. tomorrow, or more time to prepare meetings that are sometimes given with little notice, forcing them to scratch hours to get ready.

Goldman Sachs, a quarry of high economic officials of the US Government, which has also provided Europe with leaders such as the former president of the ECB and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, has reacted to the accusations with a statement opening the door to take measures to reduce this extreme pressure on your employees, although without specifying any. “We recognize that our people are very busy, because the business is solid and volumes are at historic levels,” he says. The investment bank also throws balls out, linking the complaint to external factors. “After a year of pandemic, it is understandable that there is a lot of stress, that is why we are listening to your concerns and taking steps to address them.”

The 2013 death of Moritz Erhardt, a 21-year-old intern working at Bank of America’s London offices, after working 72 hours straight and collapsing when he got home, was a wake-up call for an industry that doesn’t seem like hesitate to put the hectic search for benefits before the well-being of your staff. The case, which called into question the investment banking work model, led Goldman Sachs to implement a limit of 17 hours of work per day for its interns, who compete fiercely to gain a foothold in the company. That is, never continue working after midnight or arrive at their offices before seven in the morning. Now the river is ringing again. “When I got to this job, I didn’t expect to work from nine in the morning to five in the afternoon, but I didn’t expect a schedule from nine in the morning to five in the morning,” says one of the testimonies.