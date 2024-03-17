Goldman Sachs also expects Egypt's foreign exchange reserves to rise to more than $60 billion by the end of 2027.

The investment bank said that the big change in its expectations comes after the announcement of the Ras El Hekma deal that Egypt signed with the UAE, in addition to the announcement of a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Goldman Sachs also referred to the Egyptian government’s announcement of a group of direct investments that followed the “Ras El Hekma” deal and the fund agreement, explaining that this will change the overall picture of cash flows in foreign currencies to Egypt, with the exception of the continued widening of the current account deficit.

The bank said in a note that the presence of strong external financing sources for Egypt at the present time, in addition to a larger financing package from the International Monetary Fund and its partners, will lead to the creation of a surplus in external financing for Egypt amounting to about $26.5 billion over the next four years.

Goldman Sachs had previously expected Egypt to have a financing deficit of up to $13 billion before the recent developments.