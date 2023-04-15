(Text corrected in second paragraph for quotation of 14.63 reais, not 12.63 reais)

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs downgraded its recommendation for CSN shares from “neutral” to “sell” this Friday and cut the stock’s target price by 22%, to 12.5 reais.

Close to 12:10 am, CSN common shares fell 6.46%, to 14.63 reais. The Ibovespa, in turn, presented a negative performance of 0.51%.

Goldman’s analysis team expects the steel and mining group’s earnings and free cash flow to peak in the second quarter and then face challenges due to a combination of three factors: increased capital expenditures (capex), falling profits and high leverage in a high interest rate environment.

However, analysts said, the outlook could become more optimistic if CSN’s earnings normalize at higher-than-expected levels, supported by free cash flow generation and lower leverage.

“This could happen if iron ore prices remain stronger than the expectations of the Goldman Sachs commodities team and/or steel demand turns out to be higher than expected,” wrote analysts Marcio Farid, Gabriel Simões and Henrique Marques, in a report dated this Friday.

In the sector, Gerdau’s PN share rose 0.85% and Usiminas’ PNA share fell 1.31%.

FINISHED CSN

The drop in CSN shares has yet another background factor. On Thursday, the government of the State of Minas Gerais released a statement in which it says it is intensifying inspection actions to monitor the Córrego Fazenda Velha, a tributary of the Rio das Velhas, after its waters have changed in color in recent days.

According to the agency, CSN was fined for causing environmental pollution and it was determined that the company immediately stop releasing waste. The company has operations close to the site, such as the Fernandinho Mine, operated by the subsidiary Minérios Nacional. The site was inspected in recent weeks by state authorities.

The inspection bodies found “high levels of manganese, iron and copper in the water, which caused the reddish turbidity, caused by action by the Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional”, according to the state government.

In a note sent to Reuters, CSN denies that sediments or tailings were dumped in the Fazenda Velha stream.

According to CSN, due to the removal of sediments from the structure itself and heavy rains, there was a “one-off increase in the apparent color and turbidity of the water” which was immediately communicated to the competent environmental agency.

(By Patricia Vilas Boas and André Romani)