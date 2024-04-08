Normalization of delivery times for the cosmetics brand accelerated sales, according to the entity

Goldman Sachs bank decided to revise upwards the target price for Natura shares from R$18 to R$19, with a neutral recommendation, after incorporating quarterly results and updating the model.

According to a report sent to customers and the market, operations in Brazil appear to be on a good trend, with “the normalization of delivery times for the Natura and Avon brands, contributing to an acceleration in sales” earlier this year, with more solid demand.

Meanwhile, Hispanic Latin America continues to face macro and micro challenges in the short term, while trends remain the same in “Avon International”.

“In addition to the impact that a deterioration in the consumer environment could have in Argentina (20% of Latin American sales in 2023), the company continues to face disruption in the commercial model in Mexico”.

Despite that, “Operational issues in Colombia related to Wave 2 implementation have been largely adjusted, and initial feedback from its implementation in Chile pointed to a relatively smooth execution, with any channel disruptions resolved quickly.”, add analysts Irma Sgarz, Felipe Rached and Gustavo Fratini, from Banc Americana.

Goldman Sachs analysts mention the decision to postpone logistics integration for now, as “management is unwilling to disrupt the channel before understanding the best strategy”.

With information from Investing.com