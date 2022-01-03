If the information that was recently revealed is true, then it is possible that the classic game of Goldeneye 007 of Nintendo 64 will somehow come to Xbox. That’s because a list of achievements or online game achievements.

There it is mentioned that it will include both the campaign of its history and its multiplayer mode. It gives the impression that it is something serious, not a fake of some kind, which certainly sounds very interesting.

Goldeneye 007 is still highly appreciated

In total, there are 55 achievements; when they are fulfilled, they should all add a thousand points to the Gamerscore of any player. The fact that this game can reach the consoles of Microsoft It is a sign that the rights problems have already been solved.

That was the main obstacle that prevented a new version of this title from expanding to other platforms. It is rumored that Nintendo of America agreed for everything to happen.

But the one who vetoed it was the parent company in Japan, although this story has never been confirmed. The fact is that 2022 is an important year for the franchise of James bond, since its 60 years of history are celebrated.

The company behind Agent 007’s adventures recently advised fans that they should ‘keep an eye out for announcements, events and new content throughout 2022’. Goldeneye 007 would surely fall into that category.

The information is not official but it could be real

The game publishing issues were so complex because of all the parties involved. Rare developed it, and when buying Microsoft to this company, he acquired the respective rights.

But he did not get those that corresponded to Nintendo Neither are those of the franchise. Is why Activision, who once made agent 007 games, preferred to create a new version replacing Pierce brosnan for Daniel Craig.

It is handled that Golden 007 for Xbox Live Arcade was in development by Rare between 2007 and 2008. But due to the problems mentioned above it never saw the light of day.

We will have to keep an eye on it and see if by chance the good relations between Xbox Y Nintendo they did the miracle that this adaptation finally sees the light of day. The achievement leak is a sign that an announcement can be expected in the near future.

