Golden Eye 007 is available from today on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and while it’s essentially the same game, it comes in slightly different versions, with different characteristics which we can also see in the comparison video published by GameXplain.

The Nintendo Switch version is playable through the Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack subscription, as it is one of the Nintendo 64 titles added to the downloadable catalog, while the Xbox one is accessible through the Xbox Game Pass subscription or by owning the Rare Replay collection, since it is a real addition to this.

In the first case, the game is a revised version of the Nintendo 64 original, with an upscale applied to the resolution and an overall improvement in performance. More port work was done on Xbox, also because the title didn’t exist on other platforms originally.

Some differences are also visible in the video above, such as the higher resolution textures on Xbox but the biggest differences are not so much in the technical aspects as in the content and functionality. The Nintendo Switch version is the only one to bring back online multiplayer, which in this case only works between friends and only in split screen, or you will still see the screen shared with others.

The Xbox version has offline multiplayer only, in presence and with split-screen also in this case. The classic campaign mode is also present on the Microsoft console and can also count on a deeper adaptation of the controls, in particular with the possibility of using a scheme closer to the standard one of modern FPS with the two analog sticks and two active triggers. For the rest, we saw the game’s launch trailer today.