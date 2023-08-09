Dataminers have noticed updates made to the Nintendo Switch Online version of Goldeneye 007 which have quietly changed the game.

Following yesterday’s announcement that Pokémon TCG and Pokémon Stadium 2 have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online library, an update was rolled out to the N64 app – something which prompted dataminers to take a look at what had been changed.

This is when the differences in Goldeneye 007 were noticed, though dataminer LuigiBlood has also suggested they could have been made during an earlier update to the N64 emulator.

Digital Foundry’s analysis of Goldeneye 007 on Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Dataminer Graslu00 has dug deeper into the most recent changes and has confirmed that some textures have been fixed – you can see examples in the social media posts below.

However, there’s a list of other visual and technical issues that either haven’t been completely fixed or haven’t been addressed at all. A locked framerate is still running at 15FPS within caverns, plus problems with lighting and smoke are among the other issues highlighted.

– Exploded objects are still too dark

– Runway plane is still too dark

– Street buildings still wrongly affected by fog

– Watch menu weapon textures still broken

– Muzzle flash still too dim on AR33 and RCP-90

– Many more issues that I'm too lazy to check. This is still broken.

Furthermore, Graslu100 believes audio quality has actually decreased.

Digital Foundry was left unimpressed with the recent Switch and Xbox Series X/S ports of Goldeneye 007 upon release, concluding that neither “really does justice to this game and its legacy”.