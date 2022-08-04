A Goldeneye 007 mod has taken Roger Moore’s third outing as James Bond and turned it into a Nintendo 64 game.

The Spy Who Loved Me fan project from N64 Vault is a “full campaign mod for GoldenEye”. It adds Moore’s likeness, along with Bararba Bach’s Anya “XXX” Amasova and Curt Jürgens’ Karl Stromberg, into the blocky and pixelated world of game’s gone by.

Let’s Play GoldenEye 007 – Late To The Party.

Levels for The Spy Who Loved Me 64 include The Alps, where Bond famously skied off the side of a cliff only to deploy a Union Jack parachute, much to the chagrin of his perusers.

(A spot of film trivia here, if you look closely you will see the stunt man’s ski hit the top of the parachute on his decent – that chap had a very close call!)

Back to the mod, there is even the rooftop fight with Chandler in Egypt, the pyramids and, of course, the Liparus all included.

You can see it all in action below thanks to Graslu00.

You know the name, you know the number.

As for official 007 games, Hitman developer IO Interactive has revealed it is making the next James Bond title.

This upcoming game will follow an all-new Bond and act as an origin story for Her Majesty’s best agent.

In the meantime, if you are looking to get a different kind of GoldenEye 007 fix, you should check out the trailer for Agent 64: Spies Never Die from Replicant D6. While its does not feature a certain Bond, James Bond, it seems to be a brilliant homage to those glory days of 90s gaming.